Benue To Establish Public Service Institute To Train Civil Servants

…Laments 30 years of non-training of workforce

Benue State Government is set to establish a Public Service Institute (BPSI) to train and retrain civil servants in the state.

This was part of the agreements reached by the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Hyacinth Alia at the government house, Makurdi.

The government lamented that for over a period of 30 years, civil servants in the state have not undergone any training exercise to boost their morale towards effective service delivery to ensure that deserving staff are promoted.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kula Tersoo said, the existing Staff Development Center (SDC) was created with the intention of training a particular cadre of local government civil servants, adding that at the moment, their is no institution to train state civil servants to a certain level.

“Today, the intention is to train all manner of civil servants from the lowest to the highest cadre. It has been observed that for over 30 years, some civil servants have not stepped out for a course anywhere.

“The promotion examinations that they used to write, they are no longer doing that and so it has become necessary to establish an institute where government civil servants will be trained and those that excel in writing examinations will be promoted”.

On the growing insecurity situation bedevilling the state, the council frowned at the level of truancy exhibited by some local government chairmen who abandon their areas of the domain to stay in Makurdi the state capital instead of their various local governments to help check the prevailing security challenges confronting the state.

The council urged them to henceforth, stay at their duty posts and relate with traditional rulers and other stakeholders on how to nip the security situation in the bud.

It further appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the visit of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima to the state, saying the visit has “opened a floodgate of more democracy dividends that would come to Benue State”, saying that the government and the people are indeed grateful over the visit.

The council also announced a change in the nomenclature of some ministries and reiterated its decision to shift the construction of rural roads from the state capital to the construction of one each in the three senatorial districts of the state to boost development at the grassroots level.