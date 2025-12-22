Benue To Establish A New Cement Plant Worth N10bn Bond – Asemakaha

The Benue State Government has disclosed plans to establish a new cement factory to reduce the monopoly enjoyed by the only cement company in the state.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer/(CEO) of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), Dr Raymond Asemakaha, disclosed this in an interview in his office in Makurdi, yesterday.

Dr Asemakaha explained that the government intend to secure a bond of 10 billion to be acquired in two tranches of five billion naira each.

He explained that given the growing graduate rate at the Benue State University, now Father Adasu University Makurdi, BIPC is intensifying the take off of companies such as Fruit Juice, Beer Factory, Water and Bread, which will provide not less than 4,000 jobs on completion.

The BIPC Chief announced that the ZEVA beer brand, another product of BIPC, would flood the market from Tuesday this week, assuring that in 2026, people of the state would have a bumper harvest.

Dr Asemakaha also disclosed that plans are in the pipeline to establish a Presidential Hotel to meet the international needs of the business class and other groups intending to do business in the state.

Asemakaha noted that groups such as the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and other bodies would make use of the facility on completion, emphasising the urgent need for such a facility in the state.

He maintained that at the moment of yuletide, one trailer load of bottle ZEVA beer and another trailer of Can beer are ready for the Christmas period, after which the factory will be shut down preparatory for more production.

According to him, BIPC has signed an MoU with the Sono Group (Bensonham) to commence large-scale production of orange and mango juices. He noted that construction is already underway on “Ecosity,” with several units already reaching lintel level.

The MD explained that BIPC intends to buy up local produce to create a “value proposition,” ensuring Benue oranges and mangoes are priced competitively nationwide.

Dr Asemakaha commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for supporting the company, a development that has accounted for the remarkable achievements recorded within a short time in office, urging the general public to sustain the support.