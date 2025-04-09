Benue To Establish 15 Pilot Schools, 11 Technical Colleges

Share

The Benue State government has announced plans to establish fifteen pilot SMART schools and eleven technical colleges across the State.

The Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Frederick Ikyaan, disclosed this during a press briefing at his office.

Ikyaan, who also revealed plans to build standard model schools to serve as references for others, lamented the severe infrastructural decay in public schools, particularly those in rural areas.

He said that the State government, under Governor Hyacinth Alia, is committed to skills acquisition, which is why the Governor is determined to establish eleven technical colleges in each of the state’s eleven federal constituencies.

Ikyaan emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education, revealing that the Benue State University Technical School is being relocated to give it more visibility and greater impact.

On the issue of school census, the Commissioner said that the computerization of educational data would help the government accurately track the number of schools, students, and teachers, while also eliminating the falsification of age and other records.

Regarding the free registration for WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB, Ikyaan clarified that this was a federal government palliative that has not been renewed, and as a result, the state government would not be able to continue the gesture due to lack of resources.

On security, the Commissioner affirmed that the State government is dedicated to ensuring the safety of learners.

The State has partnered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to implement the Safe School Model, which includes the construction of a Rapid Response Center, now over 70 percent complete.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Akaha Sule, Ikyaan highlighted that the training and retraining of teachers is a priority, particularly in areas such as security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He announced that Huawei is set to establish an ICT academy at Benue State University, Makurdi, to provide proper training and certification.

Ikyaan also noted that the State government is currently training 2,000 teachers from both public and private schools across the state in AI, at no cost to the participants.

