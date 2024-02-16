Benue To Collaborate With NOA On Value Re-Orientation

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia has pledged the resolve of his administration to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) towards fostering a new identity and value reorientation for the state and the country at large.

Governor Alia stated this when he received the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu who was in the state on an advocacy visit.

He said that the country has for the past years been wallowing in negativity hence the need for reawakening of its ethical values.

Represented by his deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, the governor said, “lack of a clear-cut national focus and national identity for who we are has left citizens at a loose end”.

He expressed happiness, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ior Ikyereve that the agency, which has been silent for years has now found its feet and would give Nigeria the ethical standard it deserves.

In a remark the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu said he was in Benue as part of his nationwide advocacy and familiarization tour of the 36 states of the federation to alert the state governments of the agency’s ongoing campaign tagged: “National Value Charter”.

Mallam Onilu described the Charter as a contract between the country and the citizens.

Mallam Onilu disclosed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intention to unveil the Charter soon assuring that the programme will also be replicated to the states and local government areas in the 36 states of the federation.