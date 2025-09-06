Benue To Benefit From Climate-Smart Agriculture Project – Mailumo

Benue State is among the Nigerian states picked to benefit from a Climate-Smart Agriculture Project (CSA), supported by the Brazilian Government.

Director General, Benue State Council on Climate Change (BSCCC), Dr Daniel Mailumo, who disclosed this while playing host to representatives from a climate response NGO, the Jaireh Doo Foundation, at the Council’s Secretariat in Makurdi.

Dr Mailumo said the project was a product of a bilateral agreement between the governments of Nigeria and Brazil.

The Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) project seeks the implementation of agricultural practices that sustainably increase productivity and incomes, enhance resilience to climate change, and reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.

Represented at the meeting by the Council’s Head of Research and Project, Mr. Stephen Ahire, Dr. Mailumo praised Governor Alia’s foresightedness that birthed BSCCC as the first of its kind in the state, assuring that it would continue to attract such massive projects that would enhance the environment and improve the standard of living of the people.

Drawing from the above, the DG averred that BSCCC, as a subnational council, was living up to the purpose of its creation, which is to stand in the gap by effectively coordinating the Benue State climate change action plan for mitigation and adaptation.

He expressed the need for synergy and collaborations with relevant NGOs like Jaireh Doo Foundation as implementing partners on policy and programmes on Climate assessment, adding that, “We have already drawn some relevant NGOs for a couple of meetings to embark on a campaign against activities that impact our climate negatively, which has already commenced”.

Earlier, the JDF stated that they were in the council to inform them about their project titled “Powering Peace through Climate Action” – Phase II, which would be implemented in Fiidi, Makurdi Local Government Area, and Aondoana/Naka in Gwer West Local Government Area.

They expressed hope that the desired resource persons would be sourced from the council.

The Head, Information Unit of BSCCC, Comrade Vincent Nyinongu, in a statement, quoted the JDF as soliciting a partnership with the council in terms of an MOU, and appreciated the council for the warm reception accorded them.