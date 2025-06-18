Benue: Tinubu Pledges Support To End Insecurity

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday pledged the Federal Government’s full support to the Benue State government in addressing the insecurity that has plagued the state.

The President made the commitment during a town hall meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi, where he engaged stakeholders including government officials, traditional rulers, and security agencies.

Emphasizing the need for a united front to combat the state’s security challenges, Tinubu reaffirmed his backing for the creation of a peace committee comprising traditional rulers, security agencies, and other stakeholders. He expressed optimism that the committee would play a crucial role in restoring peace and security in the region.

Drawing parallels from his time as Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu recalled facing similar challenges and noted that he successfully turned adversity into economic opportunity. He said the tragic situation in Benue could also be transformed into economic gains.

The President directed security agencies to take immediate and concrete actions to improve the security landscape in Benue, decrying the lack of arrests following recent attacks, including the one in Yelwata. He urged them to intensify efforts, emphasizing the importance of intelligence gathering and strategic planning to prevent future violence.

He also underscored the role of development and prosperity in addressing the root causes of insecurity, pledging to personally establish a ranch in the state as a model for others to follow.

Condoling with the families of victims of recent attacks, President Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and assured that perpetrators of the violence would be brought to justice.

The Tor Tiv and Paramount Ruler of the Tiv Nation, Prof. James Ayatse, thanked the President for his visit and acknowledged the appointments of Benue indigenes to key positions in the Federal Government. However, he stressed that the ongoing crisis in the state was not a farmer-herder conflict or communal clash, but a “calculated genocide” and land-grabbing campaign by terrorists and bandits.

“The security challenge we are facing is not just a simple conflict; it is a full-blown war brought against us by terrorists and bandits—an invasion that has persisted for decades and escalates annually,” he said.

Prof. Ayatse warned against the continued mischaracterization of the crisis, stating that misdiagnosis would result in ineffective solutions. He also raised concerns about the politicization of the conflict, alleging that some politicians might be benefiting from the crisis and could even be leveraging it as grounds to push for a state of emergency.

Governor Hyacinth Alia thanked the President for his swift visit and concern for the people of Benue. He called for more decisive and comprehensive security measures to stem the tide of violence and urged the Federal Government to establish a special intervention fund for communities affected by repeated attacks.

The Governor also reiterated his support for the establishment of state police as a lasting solution to insecurity. He suggested that concerns around implementation could be addressed through the development of clear, state-specific guidelines and regulatory frameworks.

Share