Benue: Tinubu Directs Services Chief, Police To Get Those Behind Killings

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday mandated the country’s service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to go after those behind the dastardly killings in Benue State, which have left scores of people dead and many others severely injured.

Tinubu issued the order during his visit to Benue State following the renewed attacks in the North-Central State

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals.

“Christopher (the Chief of Defence Staff), you have given much. I watch your comments, you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals.

“Let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”

