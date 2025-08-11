Benue: Three Killed In Fresh Yelwata Attack

There is tension in Yelwata in Benue State following another alleged attack by gunmen on the community in the early hours of Monday, which left 3 people dead.

No fewer than three individuals have been reportedly killed following the renewed attack by gunmen on Yelwata Community in Benue State in the early hours of Monday, August 11.

New Telegraph gathered that three others are in critical condition with gunshot injuries from the attack.

According to reports, the attack led to a protest by women in the community against what they described as the failure of soldiers to respond to the attacks on time, leaving the police and youths mobilised to the area to repel the herdsmen.

Confirming the incident, a former government official said attempts by him and many leaders to persuade the women to vacate the federal highway connecting Benue and Nasarawa states were rejected as the women insisted soldiers leave their communities for allegedly refusing to protect them.

READ ALSO

He said, “This morning, three persons were killed by Fulani herdsmen while three others were discovered with severe gunshot injuries from the attack, leaving them in critical condition as we speak.

“This prompted a protest by women from the Yelwata community on the renewed killings.

“The commissioner of police is there at the moment trying to handle the matter, while I have sent a message to the Secretary of Guma Local Government Area (LGA) to reach out to the chairman to intervene in the matter.”