Benue: Tension, Anxiety In Otukpo Over Herdsmen Planned Invasion

Share

Tension and anxiety on Wednesday gripped the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) in Benue State following rumours of a planned attack by suspected armed herdsmen said to be targeting the institution’s host community, Otada, and its closest neighbours, Okpamaju.

The planned attack, according to findings by the New Telegraph followed a seeming discord between the herders and the Okpamuju community a couple of days earlier over an invasion of farms and skirmish that allegedly led to the killing of cattle.

It was learnt that the tension aggravated as a result of the skirmish which led to Wednesday’s rumours that the herders had mobilized for a reprisal attack.

A student of the university who pleaded anonymity said the Vice Chancellor of FUHSO, Prof. Ediga Agbo, had addressed the students urging them to remain calm, assuring them that the rumoured attack was directed at a distant community, Odod’Aje.

But despite the Vice Chancellor’s assurances, fear persisted among the students as residents of their host community on Wednesday night began to evacuate their belongings in droves to safer areas.

“The VC addressed us this evening (on Wednesday) about the news we heard that Fulani herdsmen are planning to attack the school. He said we should not panic because the targeted community is quite far from here.

“However, we are still scared because we have seen villagers living around the school packing their belongings including mattresses and Ghana-must-go bags”, the student explained.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to confirm whether the police had received any reports regarding the rumoured attack.

FUHSO’s spokesperson, Mr James Unogwu, confirmed the incident, saying it occured at about 6 pm on Wednesday.

Unogwu explained that the scene of the incident was not close to the university, stressing that immediately after news of the failed attack broke up, security was beefed up around the university campus and hostels to prevent it from happening.

“It’s not close to the university that the incident happened, infact immediately the news broke up, and security was beefed up around the university campus and hostels to prevent the said attack on the university”.

According to Unogwu, the herdsmen, for the past four days, had been attacking the Otukpo people at A’mla, Umogidi among others, ‘so on hearing about the attack, other neighbouring communities and families starting running helter-skelter with their children and packing their belongings’.

“As far as I know and saw, the people parking in front of Otada Campus were purely women and children. And you know students, they started pipping from their hostel rooms and others were coming to the campus to read as usual”.

The FUHSO spokesman said he heard that the mercenaries came on bikes to launch the attack.

He commended the authorities of the institution led by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Aba for standing up swiftly to contain the situation and addressing the students to feel free and go about their normal studies.

Share

Please follow and like us: