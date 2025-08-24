Benue: Suspended Lawmaker, Berger Sworn In As New Speaker

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has resigned from his position, citing the decision as one made “in good faith” and in the best interest of the state.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the Clerk of the House and read on the floor by the Majority Leader, Hon. Saater Tiseer, Dajoh said:

“I have taken this step after deep reflection and consultation. It is my belief that this decision will foster peace and stability within the House and allow us to refocus on the task of delivering good governance to the people of Benue State.”

He assured his constituents in Gboko West State Constituency of his continued dedication to legislative duties.

Dajoh’s resignation came just two days after the Assembly suspended four lawmakers over an alleged plot to impeach him, fueling speculation of internal power struggles.

At an emergency sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lami Ogenyi, the House lifted the suspension of former Chief Whip, Hon. Alfred Berger, and unanimously elected him as the new Speaker.

The motion to elect Berger was moved by Hon. Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) and seconded by Hon. Abu Umoru James (Apa).

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has denied involvement in the impeachment plot, describing claims linking him to the crisis as false. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia reaffirmed his “cordial and productive” relationship with the Assembly and respect for the principle of separation of powers.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Berger commended his predecessor’s service and pledged inclusive and transparent leadership:

“I sincerely appreciate my predecessor, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh, for his courage and respect for the legislature. This leadership will be anchored on inclusiveness, fairness, and respect for diverse opinions.

“We shall work harmoniously with the Executive and Judiciary, while maintaining our independence in line with the principle of separation of powers. Our people are yearning for development, peace, and good governance. It is our duty to rise above personal interests and partisan divides to deliver quality representation and effective oversight.”

The new Speaker vowed to uphold the dignity and integrity of the Assembly and called for unity among lawmakers to advance Benue State’s progress.