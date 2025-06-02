Benue: Suspected Terrorist Herdsmen Kill 46 Farmers

Share

Suspected terrorist herdsmen have launched yet another deadly attack on two local government areas of Benue State—Apa and Gwer-West—killing no fewer than 46 farmers in separate assaults.

According to local sources, at least 30 people were massacred in Edikwu Ankpali community of Apa Local Government Area, while 16 others were killed in Naka Camp 2 of Gwer-West Local Government Area.

As of the time of filing this report, the Benue State Government under Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has not issued an official response to the attacks.

New Telegraph gathered that in Apa, the assailants invaded Edikwu Ankpali community at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, opening fire indiscriminately on residents, many of whom had just returned from evening worship services. The attackers reportedly abducted several villagers and razed the community.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity described the attack as unprovoked and overwhelming.

“The community has been completely deserted. People were either at evening church services or relaxing at local joints when the armed herdsmen struck. Even the security personnel stationed in the area were overwhelmed and could do nothing. The government must act—this is becoming unbearable,” the source said.

In Gwer-West, where 16 people were killed, dozens of residents have fled their homes and are taking refuge in nearby towns.

Victims who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals.

Gwer-West is among the hardest-hit areas in Benue State, with frequent reports of herdsmen-related violence.

In one recent incident, the palace of the Ter Tyoshin, HRH Chief Daniel Ayua Abomtse, the home of Senator Titus Zam (representing Benue North-West), and several other prominent properties were set ablaze.

Just recently, Rev. Fr. Atongo, the Catholic priest in charge of St. James Quasi Parish, Jimba, was shot in another attack.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Udeme Edet, confirmed the incidents in Apa and Naka Camp 2.

“This is to confirm that there was an attack yesterday at Naka and Apa. Tactical teams have been deployed and are already on the ground to manage the situation. I will provide further details once more accurate information is available,” she stated.

