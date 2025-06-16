Benue: Suspected Herdsmen Killed 59 In Fresh Attack -Gov Alia

A young herdsboy leads animals to feed in the bush in Lafia capital of Nasarawa State, northcentral Nigeria on January 4, 2018. Nomadic cattle herders have all but left Benue state, driven away by fighting over access to resources and a new law banning migratory herding, an age-old practice necessary for the survival of the livestock. More than 100 people have been killed since early January, with 100,000 fleeing their homes to safety, according to the local emergency management agency (SEMA). After months of inaction, the Nigerian army announced the imminent deployment of troops for “Operation Cat Race” in several city states, including Benue to end the violence. / AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Sunday confirmed the killing of 59 persons at Yelewata, where suspected herdsmen from Nasarawa State attacked the border town.
Speaking to newsmen at the Government House, Alia said the figures are based on physical head counts by security agencies working with families of those killed. Among those killed were military and civil defence personnel who fought to defend Yelewata against the attacks.
READ ALSO
- Benue Killings: Gov Alia Dismisses Claim FG Hasn’t Come To Their Aid
- Benue Massacre: CAPPA Decries Authorities Cold Indifference, Paralysis Of Security
- Bashir Ahmad Condemns Benue Killings, Calls Attackers Terrorists
Governor Alia also gave some credit to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, who shared some intelligence on the killings, which also left one woman dead on the Nasarawa axis.
The governor provided the details when he received a report from the panel of inquiry on militia activities in the Sankera axis and pledged to submit it to the appropriate authority and investigate the persons mentioned in the report to ensure peace returned to Sankera.