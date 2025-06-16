Benue: Suspected Herdsmen Killed 59 In Fresh Attack -Gov Alia

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Sunday confirmed the killing of 59 persons at Yelewata, where suspected herdsmen from Nasarawa State attacked the border town.

Speaking to newsmen at the Government House, Alia said the figures are based on physical head counts by security agencies working with families of those killed. Among those killed were military and civil defence personnel who fought to defend Yelewata against the attacks.

Governor Alia also gave some credit to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, who shared some intelligence on the killings, which also left one woman dead on the Nasarawa axis.

The governor provided the details when he received a report from the panel of inquiry on militia activities in the Sankera axis and pledged to submit it to the appropriate authority and investigate the persons mentioned in the report to ensure peace returned to Sankera.

