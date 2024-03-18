Benue: Suspected Fulani Militants Slaughter Secondary School Teacher, Burnt Houses

Armed militants suspected to be of Fulani extraction yesterday attacked the Anwase community in Mbaikyor council ward of Turan in Kwande local government area of Benue State and slaughtered a teacher at Government Secondary School Anwase.

The deceased, Mr Moses Acho, was hacked to death by the invaders who made an incursion into the area at about 8 am.

A source from the area who identified himself as Mr

Elijah Fave Iorbee told New Telegraph that the deceased had gone to his village to fetch some food items when the invader’s arsonists ambushed and killed him.

According to Mr Fave Iorbee, the invaders struck the area at about 8 am through the Waya-Adam axis, adding that they also destroyed and burnt down several houses and other valuables.

He said the whole community has been deserted with many residents including school children fleeing to Ikyurav-Ya for cover.

Speaking with Hon. Aie Ubi, a former councillor and one Terna Anyam, the duo lamented the failure of the state government to move in swiftly to contain the situation which he said has rendered the people hopeless.

They stressed that politics and issues that border on life should not be taken for a ride.

New Telegraph observes that the recent attacks are coming weeks after Governor Hyacinth Alia’s two-week ultimatum given to the armed herders to exit the state to where they came from had expired, a development which analysts say is a clear indication that the terrorists have flouted the governor’s exit order.