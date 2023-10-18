Benue: Suspected Fulani Militants Attack 2 LGAs, Kill Many, Injure scores

…Alia condemns killings, laments attacks on communities

…Seeks arrest of perpetrators to face justice

Suspected Fulani militants on Tuesday made an incursion in two Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State leaving at least nine farmers dead and injuring scores of others.

The attack which was in a guerrilla style, came barely a week after Governor Hyacinth Alia briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the state is currently enjoying relative peace from the herdsmen attack.

New Telegraph reports that in the Logo local government area, the insurgents attacked Ayilamo and Mahanga (Mobile Barracks) settlements at about 10:08 pm, leaving some people with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Five people including one: Ayev Jôgunô (Mbavihi-Mbazar), Faiga Mwuese Apefan (a k.a. Sixteen Sixteen) (Mbazar), Msendoo Tertese Vaachia (Mbagum), James Mhen Nyerga Iorliam (Tse-Ihyôôn-Iwendyer) and Orgbee Mnguerorga (Tse-Nyajo-Mbaiwem) were reported to have been gruesomely murdered, while three others including Mrs. Mngohol Igbalumun Utile (Mbaidyo), Mr Vershima Usange Meeme(Saghe-Nongov) and

Mrs. Terpase Nyerga (Tse-Ihyôôn-Iwendyer), sustained serious injuries.

It was also learnt that four people in Nagi Camp in Mbachohon council ward of Gwer West local government area whose whereabouts remain unknown as of press time, may have equally been killed.

Those said to be missing were Joe Igba, Nyali Akula, Tarvihi Donald, and Tyozenda Orkoh aka Shifting.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia has utterly condemned both unprovoked attacks ‘by suspected armed herders’.

He “frowned at the nefarious activities of the herders who maimed and killed innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons which are difficult to grasp and pin down”.

He maintained that Benue is an agrarian society whose economy is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands, and “we cannot watch our people killed daily on their farmlands and their villages for a cause very unknown to us”.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula, lamented cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities leading to loss of lives and property and said he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

While sympathizing with the families of those who lost their loved ones in these attacks, Governor Alia called on security agencies in the state to quickly delve into the depths of the unfortunate situations and apprehend those suspected to be behind such attacks, and bring them before the law.

He called on traditional rulers and youths in the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious move to security.