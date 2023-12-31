Benue SUBEB Cautions Education Scribes Against Salary Padding

The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba, has warned zonal officers, education secretaries and accountants against padding teachers’ salaries.

Dr Adagba gave the warning during her maiden meeting with the officials at the Board’s headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital

The SUBEB Chairman who said her caution followed a report she received, tasked the officials to go back and check their payroll system to ensure that what they are doing corresponds with what SUBEB is giving them.

She explained that if the salaries of staff in their various local government areas are short by one kobo, they will not only be made to pay but also relieved of their duties immediately.

Dr. Adagba tasked the Education Secretaries (ESs) to submit staff nominal roll alongside staff payroll which they used to pay salaries in December signed by both the ES and Accountants, stating that the deadline for submission is this weekend, January 5, 2024.

She added that statements of account should be printed, stamped and brought to the board the same day for further directives.

The SUBEB boss assured that as soon as funds are available, dilapidated Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) across the state will be fixed to enable staff to work in a favourable condition for optimum productivity.

In a remark, the Board’s Secretary, Dr. Joseph Jande, solicited support from zonal officers, education secretaries and accountants to enable SUBEB in the state to function better and make progress.

The zonal officer Makurdi, Mr Gom, Education Secretary Otukpo, Mr Edache James, and Accountant, Ugbu Igbazenda in separate remarks, congratulated the new SUBEB management on their appointments and appreciated them for the interface, pledging to make the system work.