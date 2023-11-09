Benue: State Without LG Chairmen Amid Worsening Insecurity

In a way, Benue State is unlike others. it is without elected local government leadership, following their suspension shortly after Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s administration took off. CEPHAS IORHEMEN takes a look at the situation

Third tier of government

The third tier of government in Nigeria, most times referred to as local government, is basically a government structure that provides administration at the local or grassroots level. Nigeria has 774 local government areas, each administered by a local government council consisting of a chairman, who is the chief executive, and other elected members, who are referred to as councillors. Each LGA is further subdivided into a minimum of ten and a maximum of twenty wards.

A ward is administered to by a councillor, who reports directly to the local government chairman. The councillors fall under the legislative arm of the local government, the third tier of government in Nigeria, below the state governments and the Federal Government. Just like state governors report directly to the Federal Government their challenges and seek its support to that effect, on the other side of the coin, it is the elected or otherwise caretaker chairmen of the various local government areas that have the mandate to report their problems to the various state governors for necessary action.

Role of local governments

Local governments in the country play vital roles in shaping the country’s polity. The fourth schedule of the Nigerian Constitution spells out the basic functions of the local gov- ernment to include: Construction and maintenance of roads, gardens, street lights, drains, public highways, parks among others. It is also the onus of local governments to carry out registration of deaths, marriages and births, establishment and maintenance of slaughterhouses, markets and motor parks as they serve as a good source of revenue for the state.

Naming of roads, streets, and numbering of houses to bring order and development at a local level, the local government is responsible for naming streets and plots of land in a community. They are also expected to establish and maintain the cemeteries and burial grounds, Additionally, Section 2 of the fourth schedule states the functions of the local government in partnership with the state government to include: Provision and maintenance of health services, development of natural and agricultural resources, except for the exploitation of mineral resources, provision of primary, adult and vocational education.

However, through the years, the local governments have struggled to fulfil its functions at full capacity due to corruption, poor funding, lack of autonomy among others.

The challenge

In Benue State, the situation is not different, as the system of government has over the years collapsed due to overbearing influence exerted on them by successive governments, a situation that gave rise to stunted growth despite public outcry by local inhabitants. Benue is one state among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that is currently existing without any elected or caretaker chairmen for more than six months.

The 23 local government areas of the state have continued to suffer severe attacks by invading suspected armed Fulani terrorists with scores of the people being killed, a development that has forced millions of inhabitants to flee their homes and stay in designated squalid camps lacking basic amenities for good life. It is a sad commentary that in most local government areas of Benue, even local government chairmen, who are Chief Executive Officers, when in place, find it difficult to stay or operate in them due to worsening insecurity situation there, let alone the fact that all of them are run by the Directors General Service and Administration (DGSAs), who are just civil servants for that matter.

It is indeed noteworthy to revive and reactivate the third tier of the government in the state to drive development to the local communities and check recalcitrant cases of neglect by the state government. Before the Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s administration came into power, there were existing local government chairmen who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to serve the state for three years. But shortly on the assumption of office of the new administration, they (the chairmen) were sacked by the present administration, via recommendation by the existing House of Assembly.

Dissolution of councils

New Telegraph recalls that the Assembly recommended the immediate suspension of the 23 chairmen as well as the local government legislative councils over alleged mismanagement of public funds. The recommendations was sequel to the interim report presented on the floor of the House by the Peter Ipusu- led three man adhoc committee set up by the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh to look into the financial records of the 23 local government council from February to April, 2023.

The setting up of the committee followed a correspondence from Governor Hyacinth Alia to the House dated June 14, 2023 wherein he submitted the financial reports of the local gov- ernment councils as forwarded to his office by the 23 local government council chairmen. Part of the letter from the Governor read, “following the receipt of the report of income and expenditures of the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Councils submitted themselves on the 14th of June, 2023, I hereby forward the above report to you for investigation and necessary recommendations, please.”

The governor insisted, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula that he will not renege on the probe of the chairmen, despite a threat by the chairmen not to vacate their offices until the right thing is done. The governor said it was shocking that the suspended council chairmen were acting as if they had ‘political immunity’. He stated that they were only suspended, not sacked, to pave the way for a seamless investigation. Recall that the Benue State House of Assembly had during plenary session on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, recommended the suspension of all the 23 local government chairmen as well as their various legislative arms over corruption allegations.

The recommendations were upheld by the state executive and the chairmen directed to handover their offices to the various DGSAs of their councils. However, in reaction to the governor’s directive, the council chairmen had during a press conference on Saturday, June 24,2023, accused governor Alia of flouting a court judgement, going ahead to sack them from office. But speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, the governor said he was surprised that the council chairmen have chosen to react this way, insisting that they have only been suspended from office, to pave way for a seamless investigation, not sacked.

He stated that the Governor merely acted on the correspondence from the State Assembly which recommended suspension of the council chairmen, pending when they will complete their investigations into cases of corruption alleged to have been committed by them. He denied knowledge of any court judgment saying even if there is any, it was merely speculative, especially that a cause of action had not arisen as at the time the chairmen are talking about a court order or judgement. “The Governor is a man who obeys the law; he will never do anything to breach a court order.

So, even if there exist a court order not to sack council chairmen, at least there is none barring anyone from investigating them. “But are they really insulated from appropriate sanctions by the extant constitutional provisions? They should come to equity with clean hands,” he wondered. He queried further that, “Perhaps, they may have been misled into assuming that they are entitled to political immunity as ‘elected’ council chairmen”. He urged the council chairmen to be patient, as they will be availed the opportunity to defend themselves before the House of Assembly committee, stating that those who will not be found guilty of the charges will be reinstated, insisting that they remain suspended from office, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Suspension rejected

However, despite the governor’s explanation, the 23 Benue local government councils, have vowed to challenge their suspension from office by the state House of Assembly in court. Michael Uba, the chairman of the Guma Local Government Council and the spokesperson for the chairmen, told newsmen in Makurdi that the suspension was illegal, saying that the council chairmen had resolved not to honour it. He said that the chairmen who were elected on the PDP platform, would not surrender their mandate to the assembly.

“If we surrender to the unlawful purported suspension preferred against us, we will be doing a disservice to the state. “In resisting the impunity, we are doing a duty to the state in line with our sworn oath to discharge the functions vested to our office for the good of the people. “We do not recognise the purported suspension of our councils together with the legislative arms of our councils, as such will not comply with it.

“Our position derives a fundamental base from the incontrovertible fact of our offices being a creation of law as guaranteed under the supreme umbrella of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended in 1999),” Uba said. He said that they were elected as council chairmen on April 30, 2022, in an election conducted by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and were sworn into of- fice on June 29, 2022. He said that the councils were not appointed but were elected by the electorate and were vested with a mandate guaranteed under the state’s law of Local Government Establishment.

“It is, therefore, not known to us under such law, that we and the entirety of the government at our tier can be sacked in the manner as purported by the state assembly and the bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs. “We equally defer to the judgement of the National Industrial Court holden in Makurdi which barred the government of Benue from taking any action that seeks to tamper with our lawfully recognised mandate as elected council chairmen,” he said. Glory be to God, now that Governor Alia has promised to introduce drastic reforms into the local government system, people of the state are waiting to see a change in the narrative.

The new order

Already, he has directed the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA), to restore some of the statutory obligations meant for the local government areas in the state to give the third tier a new lease of life. The governor who gave the directive at a meeting with traditional rulers in the state also said his administration was entrusting the security of communities into the hands of the traditional rulers.

He told newsmen at the end of the meeting where he was represented by his Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Dennis Akura, that all monies allocated for imprest and other running costs be released directly to the administrators at the local government levels. He also disclosed that as part of plans to give the local government system a new lease of life, the Directors General Service and Administration (DGSAs), who are currently the acting chairmen are to come up with a needs assessment to address issues that need urgent attention at that level of government.

The needs assessments, according to the governor, are to address issues such as office maintenance as well as fixing of drainages and culverts at the different local gov- ernment areas. “We directed DGSA’s who are the acting chairmen of our various local government councils to revert to the old methods, old policies, old ways of paying and the required imprest and other administrative running costs to staff of LGAs, the HODs, the DGSAs and all other relevant staff of local governments so that they have what is required for them;

so that we can hold them accountable for their actions. “So as it is for now, in the local government system, the Heads of Departments (HoDs) are going to collect their correct imprest, not the one that was being paid by past administrations and that will boost their morale so that we will get the best out of them. “We were able to release some money for administrative running costs so that some other things that are very necessary for the smooth running of the government can be done at that level.” He disclosed that payment of salaries on the 25th of every month is among the reforms that have been introduced at the local government levels, expressing confidence that things at that level would change for the better under the Governor Alia led administration.

Handling security issues

On the security of the state and the outcome of the security meeting between the governor and the traditional rulers, Hon. Akura explained that the governor had implored traditional rulers to up their ante by ensuring that the security situation in their various domains improved for the better, urging them to also serve as promoters of the policies and programmes of the government.

While the back and forth continue between the governor and elected council chairmen, many stakeholders are worried that the role the elected council chairmen are supposed to play, especially in terms of security in a state with huge security challenge is being neglected, as the current administrators of the council only have power to take charge of administrative issues.

To give credence to their anxiety, Governor Alia recently issued a seven- day ultimatum to traditional rulers in Kwande Local Government Area to produce the armed gang that attacked members of the Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina-Ala chapter, Katsina-Ala LGA of the state that claimed two lives with 11 others missing. The Governor condemned the attack on the traders who were said to be conveying their goods to the Eastern part of the country when the truck conveying them fell into a ditch at Nyihemba community.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula. The statement read: “Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the criminal attack on cattle traders, who are members of Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina- Ala chapter, by gangsters operating around the Kwande axis. “The Governor made this condemnation during a peace meeting, at Jato- Aka Council Hall, where a delegation of the State government, stakeholders of the local government, and the representative of the Association, met to also brainstorm on investigation into the matter.

“The cattle traders were conveying cows, bags of Rice, and live goats, to the Eastern part of the country, through Nyihemba community on a thoroughfare, where their truck fell accidentally, leading to the ugly incident.” The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Joseph Alkali, expressed sadness over the attack, and directed that the Chiefs who are custodians of the communities, must produce the criminals believe to be youths within the communities.

According to the Governor, the traditional rulers have seven days to identify and produce the criminals. He pleged to mitigate the losses by the traders, including the two cattle traders that lost their lives in the cause of the heinous act. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon Fidelis Unongo who hails from the area and was part of the state government delegation, also expressed disappointment for such act to have taken place in a region that is already benefiting so much from the Governor’s innovative administration.

In a remark, the Secretary, Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina- Ala Local Government Chapter, in the state, Alh. Muniru Bawa, said out of the members on the truck, two were killed by the criminals, while eleven others are still missing. On his part, the Mue-Ter Ichongo Baver, confirmed the reports and explained that the community was deeply sorry and disturbed by the incident and was already working with the local security agencies on ground to ensure justice is done.

“He further explained that the Youths who acted out of order will be arrested and handed over to security agencies as directed by the Governor, adding that such act brings shame and insecurity in the community.” While the threat to the monarch may be seen as a welcome development, many stakeholders are wondering what the consequences of failure will be. According to one of the stakeholders, it would have been easier for the governor to handle a council chairman who have a mandate to provide security at that level of government, than holding a traditional ruler, who has many other things begging for his attention, liable for a job that is not traditional their responsibility.

New Telegraph gathered that while the said reforms are still being expected to come to fruition, the question now on the lips of majority of people of the state is when will the local gov- ernment election to fill up the existing vacant positions for chairmen of the 23 local government areas be conducted as a deliberate measure to further help check the worsening insecurity situation at that level of government? It is the firm belief of the general masses that if this is done now, it will further put to rest widespread views of the opposition PDP that Governor Alia is running the state like a sole administrator.