Benue Speaker’s Resignation Personal, Not Political –Assembly

The Benue State House of Assembly has clarified that the resignation of its Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, was a personal decision and not influenced by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief yesterday, Assembly spokesperson Elias Audu explained that lawmakers are “independent-minded” and cannot be intimidated into any decision. He noted that Dajoh voluntarily stepped down after thanking members and the people of Benue for their support.

“If the governor had an interest, whatever it is, it is not within the knowledge of the Assembly. The Speaker was doing his job, and after some time, maybe because of certain decisions, he thanked the people for their support and said it was time to go.

”I’m convinced that the Speaker resigned based on personal principle. We are in a political dispensation, but if there are political undertones, there is no fighting in the Benue Assembly. You can’t coerce members,” Audu said.