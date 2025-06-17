Benue Speaker Orders Release Of Arrested Protesters

Share

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, announced on Tuesday the immediate release of all youths who were arrested during recent protests across the state.

This directive was issued during an emergency plenary session convened in response to growing public criticism regarding the detention of citizens participating in demonstrations against ongoing insecurity in various parts of the state.

While addressing the Assembly, Speaker Dajoh reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to democratic principles and the constitutional rights of all citizens of Benue.

He also urged security agencies to respect the rights of peaceful demonstrators, emphasizing the need for professionalism and restraint in future interactions with the public.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. No one should be punished for exercising their voice in a democratic society,” he stated.

The Assembly has pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrests and to engage with relevant authorities to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

