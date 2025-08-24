Benue Speaker, Dajoh Resigns Amid Political Tensions

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has resigned from his position, citing the decision as being in the best interest of the state.

Dajoh’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Sunday, August 24, 2025, and personally signed by him.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the opportunity to serve as the presiding officer of the Assembly.

“I write to resign my position as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, effective today, August 24, 2025. I want to appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals. I pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency,” the letter read in part.

Dajoh’s resignation comes just days after the Assembly suspended four lawmakers, Alfred Berger (Makurdi North), Terna Shimawua (Kian), Cyril Ekong (Obi), and James Umoru (Apa) for six months over an alleged plot to impeach him.

The suspension followed a motion of urgent public imporhtance moved by Majority Leader Saater Tiseer, who said the step was necessary to prevent a “needless crisis” in the House.