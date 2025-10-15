Benue South LG Chairmen Pass Confidence Vote In Alia

The Local Government Chairmen in Benue South Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the State Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, in recognition of what they said is his political integration policy.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the Zone C council bosses claimed that no Governor in recent history had prioritised the senatorial district, in terms of political appointments, as Alia.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, who were all present during the briefing chairman of the Agatu council, Hon. Melvin Ejeh, said a recent allegation of “abandonment” made by the Senator representing Benue South and Minority leader, Abba Moro, necessitated their unanimous position.

Benue Zone C comprises nine LGAs, to wit: Agatu; Ohimini; Ogbadibo; Obi; Oju; Otukpu; Okpokwu; Apa; and Ado.

“We stand before you today, as the unified voice that constitutes the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) body in the entirety of the Benue South Senatorial District, representing the collective political will and the grassroots voice of the nine Local Government Areas of Zone C.

“We are here to unequivocally address, head-on, the latest display of unwarranted hostilities directed at the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Reverend Father Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PhD.

“Therefore, today, we, the Local Government Chairmen of Benue South—the genuine, accountable grassroots leaders—formally and unanimously announce that we have passed a Vote of Confidence in our Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr (Dr) Hyacinth Alia.

“We possess the decorum to ordinarily disregard such political noise. However, the sheer persistence and the meticulously crafted nature of the falsehoods being disseminated by the Senator are maliciously designed to mislead the unsuspecting populace who might otherwise fall victim to his cheap and destructive campaign of blackmail.

“The electorate of Benue South has evolved; we now rigorously measure leadership efficacy, not by eloquent promises, but by tangible infrastructural action and verifiable results”, Ejeh claimed.

To buttress the claim that the government has not abandoned the zone, the grassroots leaders draw attention to the critical Okokolo-Obagaji-Agagbe Road in Agatu, saying contract for the project has since been awarded.

They maintained that other people-centred projects were either completed, nearing completion, or ongoing across the Benue South Senatorial District.

“We invite scrutiny upon the Okokolo-Obagaji-Agagbe Road in Agatu local government. This critical artery was repeatedly utilised by Senator Moro as an unfulfilled campaign promise for years—a mere talking point devoid of action in his successive election cycles.

“Today, Governor Alia has commendably awarded the contract, and the work is smoothly, visibly ongoing! This decisive action nullifies decades of neglect.

“Furthermore, critical routes like the Ado-Igumale-Agila Road and the Oju-Awajir Road are also receiving the necessary executive attention, signalling a comprehensive commitment to regional connectivity.

“We turn to the Otobi Water Works in Otukpo. This vital facility, which supplies the very unit of life to our citizens, was left in utter dilapidation—completely abandoned by the previous administration, which ushered the Senator into the legislature.

“Governor Alia has successfully orchestrated its comprehensive rehabilitation, and today, the residents of the area are justifiably rejoicing over the restoration of a clean, reliable water supply”.

They continued: “We want to let the public aware that through the management of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Governor Alia has made a strategic, bold pronouncement: the approval of a BSUTH Annexe in Agatu, Zone C!

“This is a strategic leap towards decentralised, high-quality, tertiary healthcare that will benefit the entire senatorial district.

“The sheer irony is simply too compelling to ignore: a fully operational Benue State University Teaching Hospital Annexe has been established in Ugbokolo, the very village of Senator Abba Moro, completed under the direct mandate of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth I. Alia”, Ejeh offered.

“On the matter of political integration, for the first time in the history of Benue State, His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Alia has appointed six capable sons and daughters of Benue South into his Executive Cabinet.

“This level of strategic inclusion, encompassing critical portfolios like Finance Commissioner, Education and Knowledge Management, Health and Human Services, Women Affairs, Information, and Water Resources commissioners, is historically unparalleled. It stands as an indisputable testament to his commitment to equitable governance and justice for Zone C.

“The collective, informed sentiment of the people of Zone C is unequivocally clear: we are weary of being used as a backdrop for political failures.”