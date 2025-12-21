The Benue State Government has distributed assorted relief materials worth over N1,275,000,000, courtesy of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nasarawa State Government, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and the Department of State Services (DSS), to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Yelewata attack.

“These relief materials are a symbol of hope, love, compassion, and renewed faith in humanity, especially during this yuletide season,” said Dcns. Serumun Deborah Aber, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), at the distribution event held at the Benue SEMA headquarters in Makurdi.

Aber expressed gratitude to the state government and the Technical Committee on the implementation of the intervention, which has been extended to other camps and host communities in the state.

“The intervention is part of the ongoing efforts of the government to alleviate the plights of the displaced victims, including food and non-food material distribution, resettlement, conditional cash transfer, WASH, agricultural support, and education,” she said.

The relief materials included essential food items such as rice, maize, beans, gari, vegetable oil, and condiments, as well as critical non-food items like blankets, mats, toiletries, and other household essentials.

Dcns Aber acknowledged the humanitarian support received from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and thanked partners like IOM, UNHCR, CSOs, and the media for their contributions.

She announced the commencement of a water treatment plant in Naka, GwerWest Local Government Area, which will provide access to safe and clean water for IDPs and surrounding host communities.