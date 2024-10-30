Benue Sets To Review Devt Master Plan, Commence Urban Renewal Projects

Share

The Benue State government on Wednesday disclosed it’s intension to review the development master plan as well as commence urban renewal projects.

The General Manager of Benue State, Urban Development Board (UDB), Mr Ternongo Mede, who disclosed this in an interview said the state government will review its development master plan to reflect the current realities.

He said the current master plan

was developed in 1976 and described the master plan as a comprehensive idea of what the Alia’s administration would want the town to look like.

“The master plan will show where the industrial areas are supposed to be, where the educational line uses are kept, and where the residential line uses are supposed to be kept, and all those various uses must be linked up.

“You don’t just drop the industrial area close to the residential areas because you don’t want the waste from those industrial areas to get to the residential areas.

“So we need to infuse the residential and educational areas in the same part.

“The residential areas can be into three, which are the low-density areas such as GRA, then the medium and high area.

“We have more than 25 urban centres, so having a master plan now in all of these urban centres is a huge task because of scarce resources.

“I think it is better we see how we can get the master plan for some of these major towns, which are Markurdi, Gboko, Otukpo, and Vandeikya, before others”.

He also disclosed plans by the Alia’s administration to commence urban renewal projects in Makurdi to enhance the city’s beauty, boost economic activities, and improve security.

Mede said that the governor had mandated the board to assess the areas to be affected by the urban renewal initiative and report back to him.

He maintained that the board had conducted the assessment of the River banks from Wadata to North Bank areas of the township and submitted the report through the Commissioner for Works and Housing.

He described the state of the areas targeted for the urban renewal projects as an eyesore that needed to be worked on immediately.

“I have made several efforts to see that the aspect of that river bank when approaching Makurdi Bridge, which is an eyesore, be removed.

“We have discovered those responsible for erecting those shanties that defaced the city waterfront, but working to correct the situation.

“Waterfronts are areas corporate organisations should acquire and erect magnificent buildings to show their strength in the society.

“For our security, we need to develop the river banks in such a manner that it would be more organized for better monitoring,” he said.

Mede expressed confidence that the governor would pursue the project to a logical conclusion.

