Benue Sets To Organize Sports Festival

The Benue State Government has announced plans to organize a state sports festival as a way of discovering talents that could represent the state in future national and international tournaments.

Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, stated this while addressing the state contingent to this year’s National Youth Games in Asaba.

Mr Ikyange said efforts would be made to ensure regular training through the provision of standard sporting facilities at the Aper Aku sports complex.

The Commissioner who charged the state athletes to see their participation at the games as a source of encouragement and morale booster, noted that the selection of some athletes from the state into the national camp was proof of the talent and creativity exhibited by Benue athletes at the games.

He urged the athletes not to be demoralized by their performance but to pick up the challenge to perform better in future, noting that the zeal and determination displayed during the Youth Games was a sign that they would attain greater heights in future events.

Accompanied by the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Jafaru Ango, Mr Ikyange lamented that the previous administration did not show interest in developing sports, a situation he said has taken the sector to its lowest ebb and expressed gratitude to Governor Hyacinth Alia for making it possible for the state athletes to feature in the games.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Ango, commended the Benue athletes for their resilience and urged them to focus on developing themselves in their sports.

Mr. Ango noted that the aim of the youth games was not necessarily to win medals but talent discovery.