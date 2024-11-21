Benue SEMA Signs MoU With BSU Teaching Hospital To Alleviate IDPs’ Plight

Share

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) and the State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collectively alleviate the suffering of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state and ensure their access to essential and quality healthcare services.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu signed for the agency while the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Stephen Terungwa Hwande, signed for the hospital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sir Iorpuu lamented the plight of the IDPs particularly those in Makurdi and Guma local government areas which he said is one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges with access to healthcare being one of the most critical.

“These vulnerable populations face numerous difficulties with access to healthcare being one of the most critical. Many IDPs are unable to access the medical attention they urgently need due to financial constraints and logistical barriers.

“It is in recognition of this need that Benue SEMA has sought this collaboration with BSUTH, an institution renowned for its excellence in medical care and service delivery.

“Through this agreement, IDPs in the 10 designated camps will now have the opportunity to receive timely and quality healthcare services at BSUTH, with the assurance that payments for such services will be settled by SEMA at a later date.

“This initiative is not just a demonstration of our commitment to the welfare of displaced persons; it is also a testament to the importance of partnerships in addressing the complexities of humanitarian crises.

“By leveraging the expertise and resources of BSUTH and the coordination capabilities of SEMA, we are setting a precedent for how institutions can work together to achieve common goals for the betterment of society”.

The SEMA leader expressed gratitude to BSUTH management for their willingness to collaborate with the agency on the noble cause, saying that its dedication to saving lives and promoting public health resonates deeply with the agency’s mission.

Sir Iorpuu reiterated the commitment of the agency to sustain the support and ensure that the agreement is implemented effectively and transparently.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Hwande in a remark, lauded the landmark imprints of the SEMA leader since assumption of office, and described the pact as “part of the hospital’s contribution to service to humanity”.

