Benue SEMA Flags-Off Distribution Of Hygiene, Sanitary Kits To Flood Victims

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has flagged off the distribution of hygiene and sanitary kits to over 1,000 households affected by the flood disaster within the Makurdi local government area of the state.

The Acting Executive Secretary, of SEMA, Mr. James Anodoakaa Iorpuu, performed the ceremony at the SEMA headquarters in the state.

The items were donated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to affected victims of the 2022 flood.

Speaking during the occasion, Mr Iorpuu thanked the IOM for providing huge intervention to support the victims, adding that other support partners have also reached out to Persons of Concern (PoCs) in other local government areas that experienced the same situation in 2022.

Mr Iorpuu urged beneficiaries to use the items to increase personal hygiene and sanitary condition of their environments and advised those living in flood-prone areas to vacate their valuables as well as adopt preventive measures that will reduce the impact of the impending 2023 flood disaster.

In a remark, the WASH Officer, Ibrahim Kachalla, said the gesture was part of the IOM’s intervention to victims of the 2022 flood who were profiled by BSEMA in collaboration with the organization.

The intervention, according to him is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for targeted beneficiaries of about 1,250 affected persons from the data provided by BSEMA and IOM.

New Telegraph observed that each hygiene kit contained 25 and 10 litres of jerry cans, 25 litres of buckets, 10 litres bucket and 18 toilet soaps, a touch light, a solar rechargeable lamp, toothbrush, toothbrush for adult and children and child potty, while sanitary kit is zinc, wood, nails, internal lock among others.

Some of the beneficiaries including Mrs Terkula Favour and Mrs Dorcas Shagbaor among others thanked both BSEMA and IOM for having them in mind and called on IOM to extend the gesture to other persons facing similar challenges.