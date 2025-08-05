Benue Seeks N267.2b NRDF Support To Power Economic Transformation

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has taken a major step toward economic revitalisation by hosting a high-level delegation from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), as the state seeks ₦267.2 billion from the Natural Resources Development Fund (NRDF).

The meeting, held at the Government House in Makurdi, marks a critical move in Benue’s bid to secure funding aimed at unlocking its non-oil economic potential.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Alia described the engagement as a pivotal opportunity to open a new chapter of progress for the state. He emphasised that the ₦267.2bn request is not a plea for aid but a carefully designed proposal to drive job creation, boost internally generated revenue, and foster inclusive development.

“Benue is ready to lead in the non-oil economic space, with viable proposals in mining, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. Our 10-year Strategic Development Plan, built on seven pillars, provides the roadmap for this transformation,” the governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable results, stressing that the state’s development vision is rooted in ensuring that young people, women, and rural communities benefit directly from economic growth.

Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Chairman of RMAFC’s Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, who led the delegation, commended Benue’s detailed and ambitious proposal. He explained that the NRDF funded through 1.68% of national allocation was established to help states and local governments diversify their economies away from oil dependency.

Akawor described Benue’s submission, received in May, as one of the most comprehensive the Commission has seen. The visit, he noted, was intended to assess the state’s preparedness and the viability of the proposed projects.

“The ‘Food Basket of the Nation’ is more than a nickname, it’s an economic identity backed by real assets,” he said. “We are confident that Benue is ready for this leap.”

Mr. Adewale Bodede, representing AOD Enterprise Support Ltd., presented the agricultural component of the plan. He highlighted the proposed revival of dormant farm estates across all 23 local government areas, starting with Vandeikya. He said this would increase food production, create jobs, and support agro-processing.

“We also plan to establish a fruit processing factory that can handle mangoes, tomatoes, and citrus, crops that Benue is known for,” Bodede added.

In the mining sector, Erdoo Mongu, Managing Director of the Benue Geomining Agency, outlined the state’s mineral wealth, noting that despite its rich deposits of coal, limestone, and possibly oil, Benue remains largely underexplored.

“With proper investment, Benue will become not just a food basket but a mineral powerhouse,” she said, calling for funding for detailed mineral exploration, reserve mapping, and value-added processing.

On tourism, Mr. John Adzer presented a plan to reposition Makurdi as a modern tourism hub. The proposal includes revamping the Makurdi Zoo, developing an amusement and cultural park, and creating a world-class resort on Makurdi Island. He also highlighted the potential of cultural tourism, including Tiv puppetry, traditional music, and dance, as untapped assets.

“Tourism can become one of Benue’s strongest economic engines with the right investment,” he noted.

In her closing remarks, Secretary to the State Government, Deaconess Deborah Seremun Aber, called for collective dedication to the state’s development vision. She praised the governor’s leadership and expressed optimism that the proposal would receive the support it deserves.

“This presentation is more than a request, it is a comprehensive plan for the future of our state. With the support of RMAFC and the Presidency, Benue will rise,” she said.