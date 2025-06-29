Benue: Security Operatives Rescue 13 Kidnapped Passengers

The 13 kidnapped Benue Links passengers abducted at Eke in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State have been rescued in a joint effort led by the police and local vigilantes in the area.

Confirming the development, the Local Government Area Chairman, Adah Inalegw, said the rescue of the abductees occured on Sunday, June 29.

According to Inalegwu, the joint operations led by the police and members of vigilantes in that area mounted pressure, combing the forest led to the rescue of two of the passengers on Saturday.

He said youths enlisted the service of youths from neighbouring Kogi State, leading to increased pressure, which made the kidnappers abandon the remaining eleven victims at Oando village at about 4.00 pm on Sunday

Inalegw stated that the provision of logistics by Governor Hyacinth Alia, with improved security surveillance and tracking, led to the rescue of the victims.

The victims are being profiled before they are reunited with their families.