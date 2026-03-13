Benue Scales Up Response To Lassa Fever Outbreak

The Benue State Government has intensified efforts to contain the Lassa Fever outbreak following what authorities describe as an alarming rise in cases within the state.

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia made this known at the Government House, Makurdi, while receiving a delegation from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria, and UNICEF during an advocacy visit.

Represented by his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, the governor, described the situation as an emergency, stressing that health security remains a priority for his administration.

He noted that the state would scale up response measures, strengthen waste management in health facilities, and provide additional support to protect health workers and vulnerable populations, particularly those in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Jide Idris, disclosed that Benue accounts for 14 of the 39 infections recorded among health workers across the country, describing the trend as worrisome and calling for urgent coordinated action to curb the spread.

Country Representative of the WHO, Pavel Ursu, warned that the loss of health personnel to the disease signals weaknesses in the response system. He said WHO had already deployed a team to support the state and pledged additional resources to strengthen containment efforts.

Similarly, UNICEF Health Manager, Fatima Gohar, urged governments at all levels to make treatment for Lassa fever free in order to encourage early reporting and treatment, while also preventing outbreaks in IDP camps.

The advocacy team emphasised the need for improved surveillance, stronger health systems, and better logistics to effectively track and contain the disease in Benue State.