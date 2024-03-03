Benue SA Absolves Self, Alia Of Alleged N20bn Fraud Allegation

The Special Adviser to the Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Dennis Akura, has absorbed himself and the governor of the alleged N20 billion fraud allegation at the bureau.

Dr Akura disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi.

The governor’s aide was reacting to widespread reports by the “Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN)” who claimed that their mandate is to checkmate corruption and avail recommendations to anti-corruption agencies and the public domain for investigation, said GCIN only tried unsuccessfully to mislead the unsuspecting members of the public with “the glorious fallacy”.

“For the records, Governor Alia who is a very disciplined leader whose standpoint is prudent management of resources did not direct me to monitor the diversion of over N20 billion federal allocations which aggregated to the local government from the federal allocation in Benue State”.

“Again, as of June 2023 to October 2, 2023, I was not at the helm of affairs at the Bureau. Therefore, referencing me within the period only exposes GICN’s main intention for the petition”.

The governor’s aide, in a statement in Makurdi, noted that it is on record that on the assumption of duty at the bureau, he made it clear to all staff that he was directed by the governor to strictly adhere to the workable administrative framework designed to restructure, revamp cum return the lost glory at the local government administration in the state.

“It is unfortunate that GICN completely exposed itself once more of mischievous or stark ignorance or both on the running and management of the bureau. In Benue State, the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs no longer controls the federal allocation or any funds of the local government areas”.

He explained that quasi-financial autonomy has been granted to the local government where the aggregated federal allocation of the local government goes directly to each local government council’s accounts.

According to him, “the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as mandated by Governor Alia only supervises, monitors and coordinates affairs of the 23 local government areas through her Directorate of Monitoring and Inspection, (DMI).

Dr. Akura said, “For transparency, the designated administrative framework has also directed all the local government area Caretaker Committee Chairmen to as a must be crediting their IGR into the local government area accounts before transferring into the expenditures account to spend on the local government policies, Programmes and projects.

“All these decisions are deliberated and approved in the monthly Local Government Joint Account meetings”.

He added that the same administrative framework had returned normalcy in the regular payment of local government salaries, imprest, pensions and gratuities; upfront payment of fresh retirees’ entitlements on or before the 25th of every month with immediate enrollment on the pension payroll.

“Already, proposals of massive infrastructural development are collected by the Bureau across the 23 Local Government areas by the management of the Bureau. Within a short time, the Chairmen will soon be permitted to prepare their local purchase orders to ignite massive infrastructural development ranging from overhaul renovation of the local government quarters cum installation of street lights, and opening of ruler access roads to better the lives of rural dwellers in Benue State”.

The Adviser noted that the management of the Bureau does not have the mandate to share palliatives nor Christmas relief materials as alleged by GICN.

“The hatchet jobs of this nature are to be expected, and we are expecting more to come in the near future, especially now that the reforms in various government sectors by the Alia administration continue to gather steam”.