Retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have boycotted the planned nationwide protest in Benue State over unresolved pension issues.

New Telegraph observed that major streets in Makurdi metropolis were without any sign of the protest.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state chairman of the retirees on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) were unsuccessful.

However, when contacted, the state Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said it witnessed no form of protest in the state for retired personnel.