Benue Rep Pushes For Adikpo Federal Poly As Community Donates Land

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Terseer Ugbor, on Thursday urged stakeholders to support the bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Adikpo, Benue State.

Ugbor, who represents Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency and is the sponsor of the bill, made the call at the public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education.

He emphasised the project’s historical foundation, noting that Senator Barnabas Gemade initiated the groundwork during the 8th National Assembly.

“The community demonstrated its unwavering commitment by donating 110 hectares of land and constructing initial infrastructure in anticipation of the polytechnic’s establishment,” he stated.

The lawmaker explained that the bill failed to pass, leaving the community’s hopes dashed and the completed buildings standing idle. “This setback has been deeply emotional for my constituents”.

He further underscored the stark educational imbalance within Benue State. “My senatorial district (Benue North-East), with over a million residents, lacks any federal institution of higher learning—no polytechnic, university, or college,” he lamented. “This is despite our local government producing five vice chancellors.”

Ugbor contrasted this with the abundance of federal institutions in other zones: Benue North-West boasts five, including Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University and Federal Polytechnic, Wanunne, while Benue South has four, including Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo. “This disparity is not only unjust but also severely disadvantages our youth’s educational and economic development,” he asserted.

He pointed to Kwande Local Government’s high concentration of secondary schools, arguing that a polytechnic is essential to provide a pathway for further education and contribute to national progress.

“The proposed polytechnic would offer programs in high-demand fields like information technology, engineering, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, empowering students from disadvantaged backgrounds and breaking the cycle of poverty.

“Establishing the Federal Polytechnic, Adikpo, will address the educational imbalance in Benue State and unlock the potential of our youth,” Rep. Ugbor concluded, urging his colleagues to support the bill and enable students to benefit from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Responding, Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Isiaka Adegboyega, affirmed the importance of technical education for national development.

He emphasised the House’s commitment to reforming and modernising technical education to equip youth with practical skills for a competitive global economy.

“The establishment of these institutions is a crucial step in bridging the gap between knowledge and employment,” he stated, highlighting the House’s broader efforts to improve the education sector”.

