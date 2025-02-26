Benue Records Highest HIV Prevalence Rates In Nigeria –Lawyers Alert

Share

A group, the Lawyers Alert and Malaria Health Response yesterday disclosed that Benue State recorded the highest Human Immune deficiency Virus (HIV) with 4.9 per cent rate in the country.

The group also identified malaria as the leading cause of the ailment in pregnant women and children under five years.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Makurdi on the urgent need to address Gender disparities in TB, HIV and Malaria for women in the state, Rommy Mom of Lawyers Alert Nigeria said the state has ‘consistently recorded one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Nigeria, with co-infection of TB further complicating the situation’.

He maintained that the report underscores systemic inequalities, cultural norms, economic constraints, and policy gaps that continue to obstruct women’s right to equitable healthcare.

Mom noted that despite ongoing interventions, barriers such as stigma, gender inequality, and limited healthcare infrastructure continue to hinder progress.

He said: “This analysis identifies critical policy gaps, gender disparities in healthcare access, and the urgent need for communitydriven advocacy to address these challenges.

“The findings emphasize the necessity of strengthening healthcare systems and enhancing community engagement to tackle stigma and discrimination.

