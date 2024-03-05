Benue Records 13 Lassa Fever Deaths, 725 Suspected Cases, 55 Confirmed Cases

…As 256 suspected measles outbreak hits five LGAs, 31 cases confirmed

The Benue State government on Tuesday said the state has recorded 13 Lassa Fever deaths, 725 suspected cases and 55 confirmed cases of the disease in the last five months in nine local government areas of the state.

This is just as four infected persons with the disease have been detected in one Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State.

The Local Government areas grappling with Lassa Fever challenge include Makurdi, Guma, Gwer-West, Gwer East, Okpokwu, Obi, Ogbadibo, Otukpo and Ukum.

The Hon. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Yanmar Ortese, who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, also announced the outbreak of measles in five local government areas of Buruku, Gwer-West, Logo, Ushongo and Vandeikya respectively within the period.

“The figures are not just worrisome but it call for collective action to stop the spread of the disease in the state. We also had the unfortunate incidence of detecting four infected persons in one of the IDP camps in the state. This population are highly vulnerable due to the overcrowding in congregate settings with poor hygiene.

“Fortunately for the state, the disease outbreak response team intervened promptly, the confirmed cases were treated and their contacts were monitored for symptoms. They were asymmetric and exited follow-up done in March”.

Dr. Yanmar who said that this was the number of positive cases in the last four years, noted that much pressure has been put on the State University Teaching Hospital for the treatment as the cases passing through it have doubled.

He said Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures such as regular hand washing, use of personal protective equipment, patient education as well as environmental cleaning and disinfection measures be implemented to prevent the spread of Lassa Fever.

The Commissioner disclosed further that the state is currently experiencing an outbreak of measles with 256 suspected cases and 31 confirmed cases in five local government areas.

He invited partners with technical competence in the containment of outbreaks of both Lassa Fever and measles to collaborate with the ministry to enhance the health security of the state and the country as a whole.