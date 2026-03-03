Benue Rakes In Over N1.2bn As Donations For Yelewata Attack Victims’ Upkeep

The Benue State Government yesterday said it has raked-in N1,275,000,000 billion as donations from donors to assist victims of the Yelewata attacks where over 200 people were killed by terrorists armed herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Deborah Abe, who disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi said the highest donation of N1 billion came from the First Lady of the Federation, Oluremi Tinubu followed by the Nasarawa State Government with N150 million, the United Bank for Africa N100 million and N25 million from the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria.

Abe said the funds were judiciously applied as the state government has already constructed 60 homes for victims, with 38 others at various roofing stages while 5 are under construction.

The SSG who is the Chairman, Technical Committee on Implementation of the donations for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) disclosed that the committee, constituted by Governor Alia later formed another team comprising MDA’s, ALGON, DSS, IOM, UNHCR, Red Cross, WHO and BENGONET and after series of meetings with the IDPs, work plans were developed for 13 different thematic areas where the funds were disbursed for the benefit of the victims.