Benue: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Otukpo, Destroys Over 100 Homes

A severe rainstorm in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State has caused widespread destruction, damaging over 100 homes and rendering many residents homeless.

The incident, which occurred at the weekend, saw heavy winds and torrential rain destroy buildings in areas including Igbanomaje, Ipu Road and Otia, forcing many families into temporary shelters.

Many residents are currently without shelter after the windstorm blew off roofs and destroyed walls, damaging personal belongings and means of livelihood.

The destruction prompted the paramount ruler of the Idoma nation, John Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji, to raise alarm over the severity of the damage.

In a statement signed by the Mayor of Otukpo on behalf of the monarch, the Och’Idoma appealed for urgent assistance from both the Federal and state governments as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), noting that many families are in dire need of food, blankets and temporary housing.

The Och’Idoma said: “Several homes have been damaged, businesses disrupted and properties built through years of dedication and hard work destroyed by the heavy rainfall. Sadly, many of our neighbours have been left without shelter as a result of this disaster.”

He urged those who have lost their homes, businesses or sense of security not to forget that the traditional council shares deeply in their pain and remains committed to supporting every effort aimed at bringing relief and recovery to them.

He also appealed to both the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Benue State Government, through NEMA, for the immediate provision of food items, blankets and temporary shelter materials for displaced families, as well as infrastructure and financial support to assist affected traders and homeowners in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.

The monarch further urged residents to clear gutters and drainage channels around their homes and business premises to allow the free flow of water.