Benue Proscribes Graduation Ceremonies In Kindergarten, Nursery, Basic Schools

…Halts use of customized books, compulsory classes after school hours

The Benue State Government has proscribed all forms of graduation ceremonies conducted for kindergarten, nursery and basic school pupils in the state.

The government has put an end to the use of customized books in schools which made it impossible for such books to be transferred to other students for use in other classes.

The directive is contained in a statement dated August 15, 2025, which was issued and signed by the state government, through the Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, Mrs. Helen Zeramo.

The statement, copied to all proprietors of private, mission schools respectively as well as all parents and guardians and other education stakeholders in the state, also prohibited compulsory and extended lessons held after regular school hours except with the express permission of parents.

The directive, according to the statement, takes effect upon resumption of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The statement, as sighted by New Telegraph was captioned “New Education Policy in Benue Public and Private Schools”.

The statement read in part: “Pursuant to the policies of the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alla’s administration which seeks to emancipate the Benue masses, the management of the Ministry of Education has adopted the following policies: The unpopular use of restricted customized education materials such as text/exercise books in Benue State Schools making them non-transferrable to subsequent learners is hereby abolished.

“All schools are by this notice directed to revert automatically to the traditonal practice of senior students/pupils using and passing books down to pupils and students in lower classes.

“Compulsory and extended lessons after regular schools’ hours ceases except where parental rights are sought and granted.

“All compulsory school graduation ceremonies in Benue state are hereby abolished especially for kindergarten, nursery and basic schools.

“The implementation of these policies should be strictly adhered to upon the commencement of the first term of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The statement further announced a meeting in that light scheduled for today to engage with proprietors of schools, PTA and concerned education stakeholders”.