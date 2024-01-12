Benue Property Coy Enforces Recovery Of 33-Room Asset

The management of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Limited has inspected the ongoing construction work at Fountain Estate at Nyorigyungu in Makurdi where he decried the inability of the contractor to complete the project after collecting the whole contract sum.

Accompanied by the staff of the company, the Managing Director of BIPC, Raymond Asemakaha, also visited and enforced recovery of a 33-room building that was recovered by the EFCC for the company in 2019 but not enforced.

At the BIPC Fountain Estate, the Mr Asemakaha lamented that despite posting an N1.6 billion loss from 2019-2023, N2.1 billion unremitted VAT/Tax and N138 million accumulated unremitted pension, NSITF and NHF, the company paid over N700 million for the project that will add no profit to the company.

The BIPC helmsman wondered why some staff of the company were paid N10 million consistently on a daily basis and called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate them.

Mr. Asemakaha maintained that he is not out to victimize anyone but must ensure that the right thing is done.

He directed security agencies to take charge of the recovered building and warned occupants of the 33-room facility to steer clear of the property.

Commenting, the Head of Legal Services of the company, Ahmed Anuga, and President of the National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Comrade Elijah Uve, appreciated the efforts of the Managing Director in repositioning the company.

They however lamented the high-handedness of the previous management and promised support of staff of the company to the new management.