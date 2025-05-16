Benue Procurement Commission Tasks Contractor On Drainage Restoration

Share

The Director-General of the Benue State Public Procurement Commission (BSPPC), Comfort Akwonya Adadu, has directed the contractor handling the High-Level Interchange underpass project in Makurdi to fully restore all affected drainage systems at the site to prevent potential flooding.

Dr. Akwonya made the directive during an inspection of the ongoing underpass construction in Makurdi, the state capital.

She emphasized the importance of environmental safety and infrastructure integrity, noting that while the project has demonstrated technical competence and commendable execution, any drainage systems impacted by the construction must be promptly and properly restored.

“The integrity of surrounding infrastructure must not be compromised. The contractors have assured us that all affected drainages will be restored, even after project completion, and we will hold them to this commitment,” Special Assistant to the DG on Media and Communication, George Nader, quoted her as saying.

Dr. Akwonya reiterated that all public infrastructure projects must adhere to standards of durability, environmental safety, and deliver value for public funds.

In addition, she led a team on an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Wurukum-Airforce Base-Mu road corridor in Makurdi.

The 10-kilometre dual carriageway, along with an adjoining 3-kilometre spot maintenance segment, were evaluated to ensure conformity with contract specifications and federal engineering standards.

According to the DG, on-site measurements and technical reviews confirmed that work on the corridor is consistent with approved design documents.

The inspection included officials from the State Ministry of Works, the Accountant General’s Office, the Efficiency Unit, and other relevant stakeholders.

