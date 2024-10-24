New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024
Benue Probe Panel Beams Searchlight On Ex-SEMA Chiefs

The panel of inquiry set up by Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to investigate the sale/lease of government assets, companies and markets (both state and local government markets), moribund companies, yesterday asked the Administrative Officer of the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Donald Komgbenda, to investigate and report back to the commission how Dr. Emmanuel Shior, Adikpo Agbatse and Boniface Ortese, left office with vehicles belonging to the agency.

Both Shior and Ortese served the immediate past governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, at different times as executive secretaries of the agency in the state.

Komgbenda, who was cross-examined by the panel during its sitting in Makurdi, was asked to produce documents showing approval or waiver given to the past executive secretaries to leave with the vehicles from the agency.

