Benue Probe: Assets recovery panel grills BIPC MD, Benue Links GM

The probe panel, constituted by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, known as the Sale/Lease of Government Assets, Companies, and markets (both state and local government markets), Moribund Companies Commission of Inquiry, yesterday grilled the Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) and the General Manager of Benue Links Transport Company.

The General Manager of Benue Investment and Property Company BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, during cross-examination by members of the Commission, denied knowledge of any 25 hectares of land owned by the company in Karu, Abuja.

Represented by the Company Secretary, Terna Ioryoosu, Dr. Asemakaha submitted a list of properties owned by the company and the transactions carried out by the company from 2015 to 2023.

The Managing Director was asked why he didn’t provide the Commission with relevant documents backing shares and bonds of the company, as well as a list of vehicles of the company, both old and new.

The commission further questioned the MD if the company has valuers on their property before going into agreement with any partner.

This is because the commission found out from the documents submitted by BIPC that some of the deals entered into by the company on behalf of the Benue State Government are disadvantageous to the state.

The commission particularly mentioned the lease of government property in the Central Business District, Abuja by Taj Bank for 35 years and the lease of the Benue Plaza in Lekki Lagos State.

