Benue POWA Empowers 100 Women With Food Items To Mark IWD

The Benue State chapter of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) has carried out an empowerment programme aimed at supporting vulnerable women in the state.

The initiative, which took place at the Police Officers’ Mess in Makurdi, saw the distribution of food items and other essential supplies to 100 women as part of efforts to alleviate hardship and promote social support within the community.

The programme was organised under the leadership of the Chairperson of POWA, Benue State Chapter, Mrs. Ujunwa Emenari, who was ably represented at the event by Mrs. Anne Ruben, wife of the Area Commander, Katsina-Ala Area Command, Benue State.

The outreach was conducted in line with the humanitarian initiative of the National President of POWA, Mrs. Disu Mutiat Olufunmilola, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, who encouraged commands across the country to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day through acts of charity and empowerment under the theme “Give to Gain.”

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed deep appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and POWA for the kind gesture, noting that the support would go a long way in assisting their families.

The Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, reiterated the commitment of the command to supporting initiatives that promote community welfare, social inclusion, and the empowerment of vulnerable groups, while also strengthening the relationship between the police and members of the public.