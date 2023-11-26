Benue: Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Traders In Tax Collector’s Compound

…17 suspects arrested with Dane gun, matchet

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of two kidnapped traders in the Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The traders, the police said were abducted by a group of armed bandits who invaded a market at Mchia in the local government last Wednesday.

The Command said in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene that upon receipt of this information which was relayed to the headquarters in Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, CP. George Chuku ordered the deployment of a tactical team to raid the area and ensure that the victims were rescued.

“On 23/11/2023 at about 1800hrs information was received at Logo Police Division that a group of bandits armed with dangerous weapons mobilized and invaded a market at Mchia, Logo Local Government Area and kidnapped two traders.

“On 25/11/2023 the police team stormed a hideout where the two victims were rescued at the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector. The victims stated that they were held hostage and their families were given one week to source for N10 million and pay as ransom before their release before the arrival of the police.

“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were arrested in the compound for further investigation.

Items recovered from them include one Dane gun and a matchet.

The Command said the investigation was ongoing and enjoined people of the local government to cooperate with police teams deployed to the area by giving them useful information.