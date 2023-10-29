Benue: Police Rescue Three Children From Traffickers

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the rescue of three children between the age of two and six years from child traffickers.

The children; Philomena Kpaakpa (6yrs) and Benedict Kpaakpa who is less than two years old and another, Godsgift Julius, were abducted in September when the family of Godwin Kpaakpa of Badagry Street, opposite St. Peters Church Wurukum in Makurdi, reported that two of their children were missing.

The Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene said on getting wind of the incident, a full-scale investigation was launched during which signals were sent across the country as usual.

Later on “information was received from River State Police Command that in the course of an Operation at, the Rumu-Okoro area, they rescued three children from a medical doctor that seem to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command.

“A team of detectives were sent to Rivers State for identification and other necessary actions.

“Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside with one other child; Godsgift Julius whose parents are yet to be identified.

“Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connect with his family. The medical doctor is being investigated at River State while efforts are being made to locate his counterparts in Benue”.

The command advised parents, guardians, teachers and people who are involved in managing children to watch over their children/wards more closely to forestall such cases of child trafficking.