Benue Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Law Students

The Benue state police command on Friday announced the successful rescue of six law students of the Yola Campus who were abducted on Saturday, July 26, 2025, while travelling from Anambra State to Adamawa State.

Confirming the release, the Benue State Police PRO, Edet Udeme, said the students were safely released and reunited with their families on Friday morning, August 1, 2025.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that the students were kidnapped on Saturday, July 26, 2025, along the volatile route between Wukari in Taraba State and parts of Benue State.

She said, “Police authorities confirmed the rescue, assuring the public of their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property.”