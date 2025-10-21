Benue: Police Kill Man On Wanted List Over Assassination Of Hunters’ Commander, Wife

The Benue State Police Command yesterday con- firmed the killings of a man on its wanted list linked to the gruesome assassination of the commander of the hunters’ in the state and his wife.

The deceased persons, Mr Aondoakaa Yayol and his wife, Mrs Kashimana Yayol all of Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state, according to the police, were murdered variously on 11th February, 2023 and 20th June, 2025.

The deceased, the police said went into hiding after committing the crimes. The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, in a statement for the Commissioner of Police, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, said on October 18, credible intelligence revealed that the suspect had clandestinely returned to Makurdi with plans to carry out further attacks.

“Acting swiftly on this information, a team of detectives was deployed to apprehend him around George Akume Way, Makurdi. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect opened fire on them. The police responded appropriately and succeeded in subduing and arresting him.

“During the encounter, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead.

His corpse has since been deposited at the hospital morgue.” The Command announced the recovery of items from the suspect such as: one AK-47 rifle, one locally fabricated short gun, several 7.62mm live ammunition, cartridges, seven SIM cards suspected to have been stolen.