March 10, 2026
Benue: Police Kill 3 Suspected Bandits, Rescue Senator After Attack

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have killed three suspected bandits during a gun battle and also rescued Senator Udende Emmanuel after his convoy was attacked in a separate incident in the state.

Details of the incidents were contained in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst Zagazola Makama, who cited security sources.

According to the report, the bandits were neutralised after security operatives responded to the killing of a 67-year-old man in KatsinaAla Local Government Area.

Sources said the incident happened on March 7 at about 7:30 p.m. when armed men believed to be loyal to a local kingpin identified as Chen abducted a resident, Zaki Sughter Agenbeer, from his home in the Une Tongov Community.

The attackers reportedly took the victim into the bush and later killed him after accusing him of giving infor- mation about their activities to security agencies.

Following the development, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Katsina-Ala, working together with the DPO in Ukum, mobilised patrol teams and tactical units to the area to track down the suspects.

Security operatives later confronted the bandits in a gunfight, during which three of the suspects were shot dead. The body of the victim was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary of Zaki Ibiam Hospital.

