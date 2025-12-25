Benue Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue Victim Unhurt

The Benue State Police Command, on Thursday successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued a victim unhurt.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 03:00 am in Tiortyu area, along Makurdi-Gboko road when one Akume Geoffrey, ‘M’ who was transiting along the route was accosted by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

The suspects forcefully abducted the victim and were in the process of taking him deeper into a nearby thick forest when the police rescued him.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officers, Udeme Edet, in a statement said “Upon receipt of the distress information, operatives of the Benue State Police Command swiftly swung into action and commenced intensive patrols and a coordinated search of the area.

“On sighting the police team and hearing the sirens, the perpetrators abandoned the victim and fled into the forest.

“The victim who escaped from the fleeing kidnappers was successfully rescued by police patrol team unhurt and with no ransom paid.

“He was subsequently taken to Abinsi Police Station, where he was debriefed by the Benue state Commissioner of Police and later reunited with his family.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, commended the swift response, courage, and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation.

Emenari reassured people of the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, especially during the festive season.

He further assured residents that patrols, stop-and-search operations, and intelligence-led policing have been intensified across strategic locations in the state.

The CP encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through approved emergency channels.

The statement added that efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.