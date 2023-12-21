Benue Police Deploy Adequate Security For Christmas, New Year Festivities

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday announced the deployment of police officers across the state to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP. George Chuku announced this during a meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders in Makurdi, the state capital.

He warned all officers to ensure the security of lives and property within their area of responsibility as well as all entry-exit routes and carry out intensive motorized patrols of government facilities, churches, parks and densely populated areas where people go to celebrate.

Chuku who also warned against the sale and use of ‘Knockouts’ and ‘fireworks’, called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, guidance and parents to warn their children/ wards and faithfuls to refrain from such practices.

He advised groups displaying masquerades to be very careful so that they do not infringe on other people’s rights.

The police boss wished people of Benue state a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, and assured residents of his commitment to secure the state.