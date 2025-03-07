Benue: Police Confirm Release Of 3 Abducted Female Varsity Students

Share

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the release of the three female students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM), who were kidnapped on Wednesday last week.

The Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement said the victims were freed yesterday at about 0100hrs and “are currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

Anene said, on 26/02/2025 at about 2134hrs, information was received from the university that students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown persons.

“Swiftly a team of police officers were deployed for investigation. “During investigation, it was gathered that three female students were held hostage by their kidnappers.

“On 6/3/2025 following continuous trail of the kidnappers, the victims were released at about 0100hrs and are currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.”

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Steve Yabanet, as commending all officers that were involved in the rescue operation, particular the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from Abuja and other security agencies in the state for their commitment to the investigation.

He therefore pledged his commitment to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime, adding that further investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

