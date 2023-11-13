Benue: Police Confirm Poisoning Of 11-Month-Old Baby By Mother

The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the alleged poisoning to death of an eleven-year-old baby girl by her mother, one Suurshater Ushahemba at Mbadyu council ward in Logo local government area.

New Telegraph reports that the suspect was picked up while trying to bury the baby on Saturday.

The PPRO, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police said what actually pushed the woman to kill her baby was yet to be established, adding that the suspect is already cooling her heels in police custody.

But the suspect (Suurshater), who was alleged to have used a chemical substance to kill her baby, said she did that out of frustration.

She said her boyfriend impregnated and abandoned her after she gave birth to the baby girl, and claimed to have suffered financial difficulties taking care of the child.

She said, “I and my child were in bed at about 12:31 am and she started having a high fever to the point that she gave up in an interval of just two hours.

“The mistake I made was that I failed to inform my neighbours about what happened in the night with my baby.

“So when the day broke, I attempted burying the baby and was caught”, she Suurshater.